Altagas Ltd (ALA) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th.
TSE ALA traded up C$0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$14.15. 999,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,395. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.75. Altagas has a 1 year low of C$13.11 and a 1 year high of C$29.34.
Altagas (TSE:ALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.12 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altagas will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Phillip R. Knoll purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$20.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,275.00. Also, insider Jared Blake Green sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.02, for a total value of C$99,845.00.
A number of analysts have recently commented on ALA shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Altagas from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Altagas from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut their target price on Altagas from C$29.50 to C$28.50 in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Altagas from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Altagas from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Altagas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.95.
Altagas Company Profile
AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through three segments: Gas, Power, and Utilities. The Gas segment engages in natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids (NGL) extraction and separation, transmission, and storage; and natural gas and NGL marketing activities, as well as buying and selling natural gas.
Read More: Balanced Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Altagas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altagas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.