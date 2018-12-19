Alteryx (AYX) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) shares rose 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.87 and last traded at $62.89. Approximately 382,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 851,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.87.

AYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alteryx to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alteryx from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alteryx from $61.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup set a $85.00 price objective on Alteryx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.79 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alteryx Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.40 per share, with a total value of $4,266,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Lal sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $48,876.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 194,855 shares of company stock worth $9,551,233 and sold 227,462 shares worth $12,294,431. Corporate insiders own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Alteryx by 5,621.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. 53.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx Company Profile (NYSE:AYX)

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models to production; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository.

