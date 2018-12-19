Altria Group Inc (MO) Stake Lowered by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,584 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 36,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 11.6% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $20,143,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $56.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.81.

Altria Group stock opened at $50.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $98.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.37. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 94.67%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

