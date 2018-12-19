Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,917 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 38.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPWR. ValuEngine downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.25.

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $1,802,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 585,921 shares in the company, valued at $70,404,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 35,171 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total value of $4,739,995.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,074,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,796,079.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,264 shares of company stock valued at $15,618,037 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $117.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 63.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.51. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.99 and a 1-year high of $152.21.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $159.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 16.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.86%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

