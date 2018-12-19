Amalgamated Bank Sells 998 Shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 19.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 17.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 13.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 32.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 27.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CACC opened at $378.06 on Wednesday. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a twelve month low of $297.63 and a twelve month high of $467.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 36.75 and a current ratio of 36.75. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.52.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.85. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 48.70% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $332.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 27.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 9,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.39, for a total transaction of $4,024,745.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott J. Vassalluzzo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.10, for a total transaction of $2,065,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,818 shares of company stock worth $15,431,423. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CACC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $473.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Oppenheimer set a $420.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $312.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.71.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

