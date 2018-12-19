AMBEV S A/S (ABEV) Position Reduced by HRT Financial LLC

HRT Financial LLC lessened its stake in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,236 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in AMBEV S A/S by 184.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 22,530 shares during the period. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMBEV S A/S stock opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AMBEV S A/S has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. AMBEV S A/S had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a $0.0828 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. This is an increase from AMBEV S A/S’s previous special dividend of $0.04. AMBEV S A/S’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

A number of research firms have commented on ABEV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.40 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMBEV S A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

AMBEV S A/S Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food in the Americas. It operates through Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada segments. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctic, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

