AMCI Acquisition Corp. Units’ Quiet Period Will End on December 26th (OTCMKTS:AMCIU)

AMCI Acquisition Corp. Units’ (OTCMKTS:AMCIU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, December 26th. AMCI Acquisition Corp. Units had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 16th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

AMCIU opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. AMCI Acquisition Corp. Units has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $10.02.

About AMCI Acquisition Corp. Units

AMCI Acquisition Corp. intends to identify and evaluate assets or businesses with a view to completing a qualifying transaction. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

