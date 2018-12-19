American Energy Independence ETF (USAI) Raises Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

American Energy Independence ETF (NYSEARCA:USAI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.333 per share on Friday, December 21st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. This is an increase from American Energy Independence ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.
USAI traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.22. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427. American Energy Independence ETF has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $27.72.
