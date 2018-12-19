American International Group Inc (AIG) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,071,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 342,672 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.57% of American International Group worth $270,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 4,404.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in American International Group by 350.2% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 3,312.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 target price on shares of American International Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 target price on shares of American International Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Argus cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $55.00 price target on shares of American International Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.31.

Shares of AIG stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.52. 911,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,435,880. American International Group Inc has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.49.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.40). American International Group had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

