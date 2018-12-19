American International Ventures (AIVN) vs. Tahoe Resources (TAHO) Head to Head Comparison

American International Ventures (OTCMKTS:AIVN) and Tahoe Resources (NYSE:TAHO) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

American International Ventures has a beta of -1.06, indicating that its stock price is 206% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tahoe Resources has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for American International Ventures and Tahoe Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American International Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A Tahoe Resources 0 2 3 0 2.60

Tahoe Resources has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 114.90%. Given Tahoe Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tahoe Resources is more favorable than American International Ventures.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.1% of Tahoe Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American International Ventures and Tahoe Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American International Ventures $40,000.00 206.99 -$580,000.00 N/A N/A Tahoe Resources $733.60 million 1.49 $81.79 million $0.27 12.93

Tahoe Resources has higher revenue and earnings than American International Ventures.

Profitability

This table compares American International Ventures and Tahoe Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American International Ventures N/A N/A N/A Tahoe Resources -46.41% -2.31% -1.96%

Summary

Tahoe Resources beats American International Ventures on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American International Ventures

American International Ventures, Inc., through its subsidiary, AIVN de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., engages in the exploration and extraction of gold and silver properties located in the Baja California, Mexico. Its flagship mining property is the Mother Lode property located in Baja California, Mexico. The company was formerly known as American Global Enterprises, Inc. and it changed its name to American International Ventures, Inc. in December 2000. American International Ventures, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Lithia, Florida.

About Tahoe Resources

Tahoe Resources Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for silver, gold, lead, zinc, and copper deposits, as well as precious metals assets. The company holds interest in the La Arena gold mine located in the Huamachuco district of northern Peru; Shahuindo mine located in the province of Cajabamba in northern Peru; and La Arena II, a copper-gold porphyry deposit located in Peru. It also holds interest in the Timmins mines, including the Bell Creek and Timmins West mines, the Fenn-Gib project, the Juby project, the Vogel project, and the Gold River project located in Timmins, Ontario. The company was formerly known as CKM Resources Inc. and changed its name to Tahoe Resources Inc. in January 2010. Tahoe Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

