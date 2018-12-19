American Midstream Partners (AMID) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.57

American Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AMID) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 14780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of American Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.37.

American Midstream Partners (NYSE:AMID) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.70. American Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a negative return on equity of 82.43%. The company had revenue of $202.35 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMID. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in American Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,816,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in American Midstream Partners by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,319,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,455,000 after purchasing an additional 224,518 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,797,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in American Midstream Partners by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in American Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. 34.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Midstream Partners (NYSE:AMID)

American Midstream Partners, LP provides midstream infrastructure that links the producers of natural gas, crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), condensate, and specialty chemicals to various intermediate and end-use markets in the United States and Mexico. Its Gas Gathering and Processing Services segment offers services to producers of natural gas and crude oil, including transporting raw natural gas and crude oil from various receipt points through gathering systems, treating the raw natural gas, processing raw natural gas to separate the NGLs from the natural gas, fractionating NGLs, and selling or delivering pipeline-quality natural gas and NGLs.

