Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. FIG Partners upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.50 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens set a $58.00 price target on Ameris Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $32.16 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $59.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $129.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.44 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 10.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,275,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,381,000 after purchasing an additional 411,255 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter worth $9,131,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter worth $16,104,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 10.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,275,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,381,000 after purchasing an additional 411,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 9.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, Small Business Administration Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.