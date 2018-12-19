AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN) Stake Raised by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,031,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.20% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $56,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 8.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,694,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,290,000 after buying an additional 533,007 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 55.5% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,062,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,287,000 after buying an additional 379,588 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter valued at $18,935,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,320.5% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 292,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,143,000 after buying an additional 271,949 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 14.5% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,776,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,111,000 after buying an additional 224,540 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $54.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $68.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.56.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $526.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Paul E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,419. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan R. Salka sold 11,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $675,224.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,687,540.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,253 shares of company stock worth $1,981,394 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $68.00 price target on AMN Healthcare Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.78.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Healthcare Staffing, Locum Tenens Staffing and Physician Permanent Placement Services.

