Amyris (AMRS) Stock Price Down 6%

Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s share price traded down 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.75. 1,222,877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 880,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright set a $15.00 target price on Amyris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amyris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Amyris from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $286.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.16.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amyris Inc will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amyris news, COO Eduardo Alvarez acquired 11,834 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $50,057.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 333,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen Valiasek acquired 23,000 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $100,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 251,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,623.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amyris during the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Amyris during the third quarter worth approximately $7,828,000. Northpointe Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amyris during the third quarter worth approximately $3,646,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amyris by 3,109.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Amyris by 80.0% during the second quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 79,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 35,219 shares in the last quarter. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, engages in the research, development, and production of ingredients for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavors and fragrances markets worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules and produce specialty ingredients and consumer products.

