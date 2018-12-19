Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Shares Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADI. Man Group plc boosted its position in Analog Devices by 562.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 197,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,219,000 after acquiring an additional 167,297 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Analog Devices by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 231,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Analog Devices by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,564,000 after acquiring an additional 571,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Analog Devices by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,039,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI opened at $88.05 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.62 and a 1-year high of $103.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 28th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.52.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $928,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,766.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,800 shares of company stock worth $4,601,096. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/analog-devices-inc-adi-shares-bought-by-verition-fund-management-llc.html.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.