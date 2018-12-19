Analysts Anticipate Cameco Corp (CCJ) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cameco’s earnings. Cameco reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cameco will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.24 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cameco.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Cameco’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cameco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Cameco from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

CCJ stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,874,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,417. Cameco has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0608 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cameco by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,497,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,593,000 after acquiring an additional 50,015 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Cameco by 72.3% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,154,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,238,000 after acquiring an additional 903,706 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 693.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 515,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 450,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Cameco by 60.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 52,417 shares in the last quarter. 48.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Uranium, Fuel Services, and NUKEM. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrates. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Inkai property situated in Kazakhstan; the Smith Ranch-Highland property located in Wyoming, the United States; and the Crow Butte property situated in Nebraska, the United States.

