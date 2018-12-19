Analysts Anticipate CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $180.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to announce $180.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CommVault Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $181.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $180.60 million. CommVault Systems reported sales of $180.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that CommVault Systems will report full-year sales of $712.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $699.40 million to $715.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $772.24 million, with estimates ranging from $715.00 million to $799.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CommVault Systems.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $169.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVLT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of CommVault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $57.04 on Wednesday. CommVault Systems has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $72.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -96.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, CEO N Robert Hammer sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $10,319,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,799,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,490,232.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in CommVault Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in CommVault Systems by 17.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its position in CommVault Systems by 134.5% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in CommVault Systems by 34.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CommVault Systems by 3.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

