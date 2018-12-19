Analysts Anticipate New Mountain Finance Corp. (NMFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) will announce earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.34. New Mountain Finance also posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover New Mountain Finance.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $60.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.38 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 10.18%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of New Mountain Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

In related news, CAO Adam Weinstein bought 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.22 per share, with a total value of $220,774.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 114,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,611.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Hamwee bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $193,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,476,972.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 34,499 shares of company stock valued at $451,214 in the last three months. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $386,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 28,513 shares during the period. 36.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NMFC opened at $12.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $949.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. New Mountain Finance has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $14.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.89%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is currently 105.43%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

