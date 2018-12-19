Analysts Anticipate Universal Display Co. (OLED) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to post $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Universal Display reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 62.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.18). Universal Display had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $77.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Universal Display’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Gabelli downgraded Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.10.

In other Universal Display news, Director Rosemarie B. Greco sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $342,712.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $970,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 330,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,016,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Universal Display by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,076,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,253 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 2,596.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 642,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,739,000 after acquiring an additional 618,572 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 479.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 740,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,653,000 after acquiring an additional 612,476 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,257,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 499.6% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,756,000 after acquiring an additional 280,967 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $96.16 on Friday. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $78.75 and a 1 year high of $209.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.69, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

