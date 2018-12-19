Analysts Expect Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADIL) to Announce ($0.40) Earnings Per Share

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $5.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.40) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Adial Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 67 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Adial Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADIL. Maxim Group began coverage on Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ ADIL opened at $3.66 on Friday. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.