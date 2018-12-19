Analysts Expect Intevac, Inc. (IVAC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Intevac’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intevac will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.08 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Intevac.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $19.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.75 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intevac in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

In related news, CEO Wendell Thomas Blonigan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,639.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVAC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intevac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intevac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intevac by 397.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,208 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 32,923 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Intevac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intevac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $728,000. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intevac stock opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. Intevac has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $107.23 million, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-film Equipment segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services disk sputtering, etch and deposition, and disk lubrication systems; and offers upgrades, spares, and consumables, as well as provides process and applications support, customer training, installation, start-up assistance, and post-installation support services.

