Analysts Expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $672.89 Million

Equities analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to post sales of $672.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $670.07 million to $675.20 million. Nu Skin Enterprises posted sales of $666.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year sales of $2.67 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $675.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.99 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

NUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Citigroup set a $88.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.63.

Shares of NUS opened at $61.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $88.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

In related news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.53, for a total value of $168,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $537,625. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUS. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $719,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $1,174,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 35.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,939,000 after buying an additional 19,740 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,833,000 after buying an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 817,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,881,000 after buying an additional 60,894 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems and targeted treatment products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic, personal care, and hair care products.

