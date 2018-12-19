Analysts Expect Preferred Bank (PFBC) to Post $1.24 EPS

Analysts expect that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will post $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.27. Preferred Bank reported earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $40.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.19 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PFBC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Preferred Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. B. Riley set a $80.00 price target on Preferred Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on Preferred Bank from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Preferred Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFBC. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 31.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 879,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,424,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,637,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Preferred Bank by 31.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,424,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Preferred Bank by 14.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Preferred Bank by 1,196.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 27,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $42.95. 320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,052. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $41.88 and a one year high of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $567.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

