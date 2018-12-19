Analysts Expect RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.15 Million

Equities research analysts predict that RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) will announce $19.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for RGC Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.30 million. RGC Resources reported sales of $18.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RGC Resources will report full year sales of $67.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.30 million to $68.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $70.15 million, with estimates ranging from $69.30 million to $71.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RGC Resources.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 million.

Shares of RGCO stock opened at $28.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. RGC Resources has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $31.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. RGC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

In other RGC Resources news, VP Robert L. Wells II sold 1,000 shares of RGC Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $28,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert L. Wells II sold 2,431 shares of RGC Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $68,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,980 shares in the company, valued at $391,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 254 shares of company stock valued at $7,004 and have sold 7,186 shares valued at $200,977. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in RGC Resources in the second quarter worth $206,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 59.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,095 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RGC Resources during the second quarter valued at $212,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of RGC Resources during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RGC Resources during the third quarter valued at $296,000.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,135 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility located in Botetourt County, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

