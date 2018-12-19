Analysts Set Buckeye Partners, L.P. (BPL) Target Price at $38.18

Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.18.

BPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Buckeye Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Buckeye Partners in a report on Sunday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Buckeye Partners from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Buckeye Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckeye Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th.

In other Buckeye Partners news, SVP Todd J. Russo sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $219,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Buckeye Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in Buckeye Partners by 2,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Buckeye Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Buckeye Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Buckeye Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BPL opened at $27.41 on Friday. Buckeye Partners has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). Buckeye Partners had a negative net margin of 10.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $909.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Buckeye Partners will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.94%. Buckeye Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.36%.

About Buckeye Partners

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates; refined petroleum products; and crude oil.

