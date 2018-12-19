Analysts Set Eagle Materials, Inc. (EXP) Price Target at $112.67

Shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens set a $90.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $61.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $60.36 and a 52 week high of $122.49.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $381.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.04 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 19.54%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 9.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2,356.4% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 330.9% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 833.2% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

