Analysts Set Novartis AG (NVS) Target Price at $90.69

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.94.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVS. Citigroup upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NVS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.43. 59,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,510,890. Novartis has a 1-year low of $72.30 and a 1-year high of $94.19. The company has a market cap of $198.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. Novartis had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Novartis will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVS. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,538,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 7,454.1% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 2,945,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,190 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,856,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,590 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,734,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 5,739.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,686,000 after acquiring an additional 829,174 shares in the last quarter. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

Featured Article: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.