Analysts Set Skyline Co. (SKY) PT at $30.83

Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

SKY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Skyline in a report on Friday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 target price on shares of Skyline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Skyline in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Skyline in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, insider Bain Capital Credit Member, Ll sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $38,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Centerbridge Capital Partners sold 262,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $5,722,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,655,229 shares of company stock valued at $279,331,369 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Skyline in the second quarter worth $21,277,000. Mak Capital One LLC purchased a new position in Skyline in the second quarter worth $478,443,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Skyline in the third quarter worth $10,000,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Skyline by 301.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 77,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Skyline by 12.6% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 134,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. Skyline has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $35.65.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $355.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.20 million.

About Skyline

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

