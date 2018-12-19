Analyzing Firsthand Technology Value Fund (SVVC) & Stellus Capital Investment (SCM)

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.6% of Stellus Capital Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Stellus Capital Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Stellus Capital Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. Firsthand Technology Value Fund does not pay a dividend. Stellus Capital Investment pays out 112.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stellus Capital Investment and Firsthand Technology Value Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellus Capital Investment $39.65 million 5.03 $22.61 million $1.21 10.34 Firsthand Technology Value Fund $1.57 million 50.58 $26.17 million N/A N/A

Firsthand Technology Value Fund has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stellus Capital Investment.

Volatility & Risk

Stellus Capital Investment has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Stellus Capital Investment and Firsthand Technology Value Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellus Capital Investment 0 1 0 0 2.00 Firsthand Technology Value Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stellus Capital Investment currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.91%. Given Stellus Capital Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stellus Capital Investment is more favorable than Firsthand Technology Value Fund.

Profitability

This table compares Stellus Capital Investment and Firsthand Technology Value Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellus Capital Investment 60.59% 8.59% 4.01% Firsthand Technology Value Fund 2,592.77% -9.75% -9.08%

Summary

Stellus Capital Investment beats Firsthand Technology Value Fund on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. is a publicly traded ventures capital fund invests in companies located in the US. The fund target companies operating in the fields of game changing technology and cleantech services. It provides financing in the form of equity and debt for early, growth and later stage capital requirements with an investment size ranges between $1 and $10 million.

