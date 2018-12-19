Analyzing TTEC (TTEC) and Tapinator (TAPM)

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) and Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TTEC and Tapinator’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TTEC $1.48 billion 0.83 $7.25 million $1.80 14.67 Tapinator $3.14 million 0.91 N/A N/A N/A

TTEC has higher revenue and earnings than Tapinator.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TTEC and Tapinator, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TTEC 0 0 0 0 N/A Tapinator 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares TTEC and Tapinator’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TTEC -1.71% 20.76% 6.86% Tapinator N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.2% of TTEC shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.6% of TTEC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

TTEC has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tapinator has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

TTEC pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Tapinator does not pay a dividend. TTEC pays out 31.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TTEC has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

TTEC beats Tapinator on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc. designs, builds, and operates omni-channel customer experiences. It operates through four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS). The CMS segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environments. The CGS segment provides technology-enabled sales and marketing solutions, including sales advisory, search engine optimization, digital demand generation, and lead qualification, as well as acquisition sales, growth, and retention services. The CTS segment offers system design consulting, customer experience technology product, and implementation and integration consulting services, as well as manages clients' cloud and on-premise solutions. The CSS segment provides professional services in customer experience strategy and operations, insights, system and operational process optimization, and culture development and knowledge management. TTEC Holdings, Inc. also offers digital trust and safety, and health services. The company serves clients in the automotive, communication, financial services, government, healthcare, logistics, media and entertainment, retail, technology, transportation, and travel industries. It has operations in the United States, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Costa Rica, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Lebanon, Macedonia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as TeleTech Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to TTEC Holdings, Inc. in January 2018. TTEC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Tapinator Company Profile

Tapinator, Inc. develops and publishes mobile games on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms. Its portfolio includes approximately 300 mobile gaming titles that have approximately 400 million player downloads, including games, such as ROCKY, Video Poker Classic, Solitaire Dash, Dice Mage, and Burn It Down. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

