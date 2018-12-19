AnaptysBio Inc (ANAB) CEO Hamza Suria Sells 41,728 Shares of Stock

AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) CEO Hamza Suria sold 41,728 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,894,254.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,493.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hamza Suria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 10th, Hamza Suria sold 30,587 shares of AnaptysBio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.19, for a total value of $2,177,488.53.

On Wednesday, December 12th, Hamza Suria sold 65,585 shares of AnaptysBio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total value of $4,687,359.95.

Shares of ANAB stock opened at $62.21 on Wednesday. AnaptysBio Inc has a twelve month low of $61.33 and a twelve month high of $134.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.93 and a beta of 3.39.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that AnaptysBio Inc will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANAB. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $127.00 price target on AnaptysBio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price target on AnaptysBio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Partner Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases.

