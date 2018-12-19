Antares Pharma (ATRS) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Antares Pharma to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Antares Pharma from $3.85 to $5.25 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on Antares Pharma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.44.

NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.29. Antares Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $3.93.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.13 million. Antares Pharma had a negative return on equity of 59.08% and a negative net margin of 27.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jacques Gonella sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,585,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,330,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Antares Pharma by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,257 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,362,000 after buying an additional 123,932 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,487,465 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,798,000 after purchasing an additional 84,181 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,487,465 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,798,000 after purchasing an additional 84,181 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 38.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,640,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JW Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 5.5% during the third quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 1,920,524 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; and Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

