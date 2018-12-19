Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS) Receives $5.44 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.44.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATRS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Antares Pharma to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Antares Pharma from $3.85 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on shares of Antares Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

In related news, Director Jacques Gonella sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,585,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,330,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRS. FMR LLC raised its stake in Antares Pharma by 38.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,640,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,393,000 after buying an additional 1,018,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Antares Pharma by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,805,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,298,000 after buying an additional 664,681 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Antares Pharma by 112.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 941,117 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 497,523 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Antares Pharma by 1,453.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 405,261 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,147,000 after buying an additional 379,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Antares Pharma by 27.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,135,517 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 245,032 shares in the last quarter. 37.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATRS opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Antares Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $3.93. The stock has a market cap of $453.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.13 million. Antares Pharma had a negative net margin of 27.84% and a negative return on equity of 59.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Antares Pharma will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; and Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

Read More: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.