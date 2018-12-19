Apple Inc. (AAPL) is Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.4% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 57.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, insider Luca Maestri sold 100,245 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $22,911,997.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,950,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $647,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,845 shares of company stock worth $47,015,677 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple stock opened at $166.07 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.24 and a 1 year high of $233.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 48.68%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple to $221.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, HSBC set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.77.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

