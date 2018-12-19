AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 374,529 Shares of Mastercard Inc (MA)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,631,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 374,529 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Mastercard worth $363,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 81,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,640,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $587,406,000 after purchasing an additional 310,839 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Criterion Capital Management LLC now owns 171,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,640,000 after purchasing an additional 24,634 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 16,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 804,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,059,000 after purchasing an additional 43,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Loop Capital set a $232.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.28.

Mastercard stock opened at $191.61 on Wednesday. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $149.89 and a 1-year high of $225.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 114.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 4th that permits the company to repurchase $6.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $196.37 per share, for a total transaction of $486,015.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,011.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,715,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

