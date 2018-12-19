AQR Capital Management LLC Has $216.63 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 89.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,018,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 951,817 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $216,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 98.0% during the third quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,844,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,015,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,043,821,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $802,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,184,479.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,951,367 shares of company stock worth $151,341,095. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LLY opened at $106.50 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $73.69 and a 12-month high of $119.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $118.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.31.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 52.57%.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.53.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

