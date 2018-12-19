AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 1,231,626 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,532,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,231,626 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.58% of Travelers Companies worth $198,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3,351.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,153,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,743 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 106.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,024,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,939,000 after acquiring an additional 529,067 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 655.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,513,000 after acquiring an additional 521,397 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 489.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 385,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,166,000 after acquiring an additional 320,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $210,199.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,019.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $119.30 on Wednesday. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $118.42 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.28. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.83.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

