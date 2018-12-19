Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Given a $72.00 Price Target by Nomura Analysts

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) has been given a $72.00 price objective by stock analysts at Nomura in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Nomura’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, November 12th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.88.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $61.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.78. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $73.45.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $260.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.96 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 45.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 2,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $155,278.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,697,660.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 2,980,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $203,087,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,017,990 shares of company stock valued at $205,747,462. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 48.3% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 7,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 5.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,546,000 after buying an additional 17,159 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter worth $246,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 67.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 669,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,323,000 after buying an additional 269,670 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 157.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings worldwide. It principally offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems. The company produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems; suspension system (grid) and ceiling component products; and acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions.

