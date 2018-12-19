ARRIS International (ARRS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.47% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, ARRIS has outperformed the industry on an average. The company is transforming the entertainment experience through a holistic approach to content delivery, leveraging its expertise in the cloud and network to help providers anticipate demand for more personalized, relevant and mobile experiences. Consumer demand for faster Internet speeds with more capacity continues to grow at an escalating rate, primarily driven by increasing consumption of video. Also, the company collaborates with its global customers to transform their entire delivery chain from content creation to consumption. It provides wireless and wired products and services for seamless connectivity across varied networking environments. However, high operating expenses have been hurting the company’s bottom line growth and are likely to hamper financial performance.”

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARRS. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ARRIS International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ARRIS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Raymond James cut shares of ARRIS International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ARRIS International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ARRIS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $31.75 in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

ARRIS International stock opened at $30.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ARRIS International has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $31.06.

ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. ARRIS International had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ARRIS International will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ARRIS International in the third quarter worth $3,903,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in ARRIS International by 2,335.8% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 31,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 30,505 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in ARRIS International during the third quarter worth $12,042,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ARRIS International by 35.3% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 399,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,378,000 after buying an additional 104,205 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in ARRIS International by 3.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,909,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,596,000 after buying an additional 136,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

ARRIS International plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides entertainment, communications, and networking technology and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Customer Premises Equipment, Network & Cloud, and Enterprise Networks. The Customer Premises Equipment segment offers digital subscriber lines and cable modems, broadband gateways, set-top boxes, and video gateways.

