ARRIS International (ARRS) vs. Technical Communications (TCCO) Financial Review

ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) and Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get ARRIS International alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ARRIS International and Technical Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARRIS International 0 9 1 0 2.10 Technical Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

ARRIS International currently has a consensus price target of $30.28, suggesting a potential upside of 0.16%. Given ARRIS International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ARRIS International is more favorable than Technical Communications.

Profitability

This table compares ARRIS International and Technical Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARRIS International 1.24% 16.14% 6.77% Technical Communications 2.00% 3.21% 2.86%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ARRIS International and Technical Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARRIS International $6.61 billion 0.79 $92.02 million $2.43 12.44 Technical Communications $5.31 million 0.98 $100,000.00 N/A N/A

ARRIS International has higher revenue and earnings than Technical Communications.

Volatility and Risk

ARRIS International has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Technical Communications has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.6% of ARRIS International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Technical Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of ARRIS International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of Technical Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ARRIS International beats Technical Communications on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ARRIS International Company Profile

ARRIS International plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides entertainment, communications, and networking technology and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Customer Premises Equipment, Network & Cloud, and Enterprise Networks. The Customer Premises Equipment segment offers digital subscriber lines and cable modems, broadband gateways, set-top boxes, and video gateways. The Network & Cloud segment provides cable modem termination system, converged cable access platform, passive optical network, service provider and programmer equipment, Ad insertion technologies, and equipment in the ground or on transmission poles, as well as equipment used to initiate the distribution of content-carrying signals. This segment also offers technical support and professional services; software products that enable providers to deliver content and advertising services; network management products that collect information from the broadband network; and customer experience management solutions, as well as network surveillance and issue correlation software and services. The Enterprise Networks segment provides wired Ethernet switches; and indoor, outdoor, and special-purpose Wi-Fi access points, as well as accessories, such as antennas. This segment also offers SmartCell Insight, a big data Wi-Fi analytics and reporting platform; ZonePlanner, a Wi-Fi planning and modeling software; Smart Positioning Technology, a cloud-based smart Wi-Fi location-based services platform; Cloudpath Wi-Fi device; mobile apps for controllers, cloud Wi-Fi, location, and performance testing; Ruckus Cloud Wi-Fi, a wireless local area network management-as-a-service; and ZoneDirector, a smart Wi-Fi controller. The company was formerly known as ARRIS Group, Inc. and changed its name to ARRIS International plc in January 2016. ARRIS International plc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

Technical Communications Company Profile

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and fax, and voice networks. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryption system, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications. The company also provides secure office systems, such as CSD 4100 executive secure telephone and CipherTalk 8500 Internet protocol (IP)-based secure wireless phone. In addition, it offers network security systems comprising network encryption systems with KEYNET centralized key and device management for IP, SONET/SDH, and frame relay networks to secure data in transit from local area network to local area network and across wide area networks. The company's products are used to protect confidentiality in communications between radios, telephones, mobile phones, facsimile machines, and data network equipment over wires, fiber optic cables, radio waves, and microwave and satellite links. It serves various markets, including foreign and domestic governmental agencies, law enforcement and military agencies, telecommunications carriers, financial institutions, and multinational companies requiring protection of mission-critical information. The company sells directly to customers, original equipment manufacturers, and value-added resellers using its in-house sales force, as well as domestic and international representatives, consultants, and distributors. Technical Communications Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Concord, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for ARRIS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARRIS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.