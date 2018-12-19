ASOS (ASC) Stock Rating Lowered by Liberum Capital

ASOS (LON:ASC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASC. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 5,300 ($69.25) to GBX 6,000 ($78.40) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Numis Securities lowered their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 7,000 ($91.47) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ASOS to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASOS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,832.58 ($76.21).

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 2,470.60 ($32.28) on Tuesday. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 58.29 ($0.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7,770 ($101.53).

In other news, insider Adam Crozier acquired 3,750 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,671 ($34.90) per share, for a total transaction of £100,162.50 ($130,880.05). Also, insider Nick Beighton sold 22,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,448 ($71.19), for a total transaction of £1,242,579.84 ($1,623,650.65).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

