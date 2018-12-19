ASOS (ASC) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

ASOS (LON:ASC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

ASC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ASOS to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 5,725 ($74.81) to GBX 5,750 ($75.13) in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($111.07) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ASOS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 6,069.42 ($79.31).

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of ASC stock opened at GBX 2,600 ($33.97) on Monday. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 58.29 ($0.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 7,770 ($101.53).

In other news, insider Nick Beighton sold 22,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,448 ($71.19), for a total value of £1,242,579.84 ($1,623,650.65). Also, insider Adam Crozier purchased 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,671 ($34.90) per share, for a total transaction of £100,162.50 ($130,880.05).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.