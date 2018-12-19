ASOS PLC/ADR (ASOMY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ASOMY. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ASOS PLC/ADR has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of ASOMY stock opened at $32.80 on Tuesday. ASOS PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $31.85 and a 12 month high of $108.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.26.

ASOS PLC/ADR Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

