Astec Industries (ASTE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $30.37

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.37 and last traded at $30.76, with a volume of 112303 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. William Blair lowered Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

The stock has a market cap of $708.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $256.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.80 million. Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTE. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the second quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Infrastructure Group, Aggregate and Mining Group, and Energy Group segments.

