Astec Industries (ASTE) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

ASTE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astec Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Astec Industries from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. William Blair downgraded Astec Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Astec Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Astec Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of Astec Industries stock opened at $31.09 on Tuesday. Astec Industries has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.29). Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $256.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Astec Industries will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASTE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,264,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,541,000 after buying an additional 477,601 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,662,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 446,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,490,000 after buying an additional 85,500 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,828,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,067,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,217,000 after buying an additional 59,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Infrastructure Group, Aggregate and Mining Group, and Energy Group segments.

