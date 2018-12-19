Astorius Resources (ASQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Shares of Astorius Resources Ltd. (CVE:ASQ) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 14000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

About Astorius Resources (CVE:ASQ)

Astorius Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, sources and explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company's properties include the Condor project that is located in the province of Zamora; and Osos 1 gold property comprising a total area of 229 hectares situated in the province of El Oro in the Republic of Ecuador.

