AT&T Inc. (T) Shares Bought by Intl Fcstone Inc.

Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 21.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,724,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,335,182,000 after acquiring an additional 12,709,982 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,556,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,650,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,990,755 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,934,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,695,135,000 after acquiring an additional 10,082,798 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $321,448,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 21.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,207,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $969,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257,713 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AT&T news, Director Michael B. Mccallister bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.14 per share, with a total value of $116,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,361 shares in the company, valued at $214,499.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.06.

T stock opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $185.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $39.33.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $45.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.73 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 20.40%. AT&T’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.57%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

