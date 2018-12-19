aTyr Pharma (LIFE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.40

aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 4400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

LIFE has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on aTyr Pharma from $3.00 to $1.80 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. aTyr Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.01.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.89.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma Inc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Schimmel purchased 147,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,501.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Marie Broadfoot purchased 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $53,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in aTyr Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,107,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573,164 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.71% of aTyr Pharma worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “aTyr Pharma (LIFE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.40” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/atyr-pharma-life-reaches-new-52-week-low-at-0-40.html.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIFE)

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and lung disease in the United States. The company's therapeutic candidate pipeline that includes ATYR1923 candidate, an agonist of the Resokine pathway that is in Phase I clinical trial designed to temper immune engagement in interstitial lung diseases; and ORCA program, a preclinical research stage program that targets immuno-oncology pathway using antibodies to enhance the immune response in tumor settings.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.