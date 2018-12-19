Audentes Therapeutics Inc (BOLD) Stake Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,048 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.34% of Audentes Therapeutics worth $4,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,458,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,925,000 after acquiring an additional 497,767 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,228,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,157,000 after acquiring an additional 920,130 shares during the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,254,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 398,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,213,000 after acquiring an additional 90,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 337,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,879,000 after acquiring an additional 125,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Audentes Therapeutics news, VP Suyash Prasad sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $368,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis G. Lange sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $1,233,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 365,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,042.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,940 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BOLD opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. Audentes Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $46.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.91.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Audentes Therapeutics Inc will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright set a $33.00 price objective on Audentes Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 14th. William Blair cut Audentes Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub cut Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Audentes Therapeutics Profile

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT982, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 that is in preclinical studies to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

