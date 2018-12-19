Augean (AUG) Stock Price Up 0.8% After Insider Buying Activity

Augean plc (LON:AUG)’s share price rose 0.8% during trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 62 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 61.50 ($0.80). Approximately 149,087 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 84,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61 ($0.80).

Specifically, insider Christopher Mills purchased 245,000 shares of Augean stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £149,450 ($195,282.90). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $119,470,000.

Augean Company Profile (LON:AUG)

Augean plc engages in the waste management businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five segments: Energy and Construction, Radioactive Waste Services, Augean Integrated Services, Augean North Sea Services, and Industry and Infrastructure. The Energy and Construction segment operates hazardous and non-hazardous landfill operating sites that provide waste remediation, treatment, and disposal services.

